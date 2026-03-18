Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam Injury: Without timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Head coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that Siakam (knee) is making good progress but remains without a timetable for a return, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Carlisle believes that Siakam will play again at some point this season, though he's set to miss a sixth consecutive contest Wednesday due to a right knee sprain. The star forward can be considered week-to-week until the Pacers offer an update on his progress, and with the club holding a 15-54 record entering Wednesday's contest, Indiana may continue to exercise extreme caution with Siakam. With the 31-year-old sidelined, Kobe Brown, Jarace Walker and Jalen Slawson are candidates for increased playing time.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
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