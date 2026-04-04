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Pascal Siakam Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 3:05pm

Siakam (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Siakam tweaked his ankle during the 129-108 loss to the Hornets. Now, the real question is if Siakam will appear in any of the Pacers' remaining four contests after Sunday's meeting with the Cavaliers. While the 32-year-old is unavailable, Obi Toppin (foot), who is listed as probable, is the favorite to enter the starting lineup, which would mark his first start since the 114-109 loss to Sacramento on March 10.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
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