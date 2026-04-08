Pascal Siakam Injury: Won't play Thursday
Siakam (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Nets.
The Pacers are out of playoff contention for a while now, so it doesn't make any sense to play Siakam if he's dealing with an injury, as minor as it might be. Obi Toppin is expected to see a bigger role in the frontcourt with Siakam out.
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