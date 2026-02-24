Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Siakam (wrist) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Siakam was originally listed as doubtful for this contest. He returned from a hamstring injury Sunday, but then tweaked his wrist when he collided with Khris Middleton. Kobe Brown and Micah Potter could be more involved with Siakam sidelined.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
