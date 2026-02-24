Pascal Siakam Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Siakam (wrist) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Siakam was originally listed as doubtful for this contest. He returned from a hamstring injury Sunday, but then tweaked his wrist when he collided with Khris Middleton. Kobe Brown and Micah Potter could be more involved with Siakam sidelined.
