Pascal Siakam News: All-around production

Siakam ended Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks with 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes.

Siakam may not be putting the points he used to while with the Raptors, but he's been relatively consistent across the board for the Pacers this season. He is averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for Indiana, shooting 51.9 percent from the field and a career-high 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.