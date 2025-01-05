Fantasy Basketball
Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Another well-rounded outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 9:30am

Siakam logged 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists during 34 minutes of play in Saturday's 126-108 win over the Suns.

The forward has put together a string of nice performances of late, averaging 16.8 points, 8.8 boards and 3.8 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from deep over his last five games. It seems as though he flirts with double-doubles on an almost nightly basis but has recorded only six on the season, four of which have come since the start of December.

