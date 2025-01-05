Pascal Siakam News: Another well-rounded statline in win

Siakam logged 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists during 34 minutes of play in Saturday's 126-108 win over the Suns.

The forward has put together a string of nice performances of late, averaging 16.8 points, 8.8 boards and 3.8 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from deep over his last five games. It seems as though he flirts with double-doubles on an almost nightly basis, but has only recorded six on the season, four of which have come since the start of December. His next outing takes place Monday against the Nets.