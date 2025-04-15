Pascal Siakam News: Available for Saturday

Siakam, who missed Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to right elbow injury management, is expected to be ready for Saturday's Game 1 against the Bucks.

Siakam was initially listed as available for Sunday's game, but the Pacers opted to rest him and several others to stay fresh for the postseason. Siakam ended the regular season with averages of 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game.