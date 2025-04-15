Fantasy Basketball
Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 11:39am

Siakam, who missed Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to right elbow injury management, is expected to be ready for Saturday's Game 1 against the Bucks.

Siakam was initially listed as available for Sunday's game, but the Pacers opted to rest him and several others to stay fresh for the postseason. Siakam ended the regular season with averages of 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
