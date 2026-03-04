Pascal Siakam News: Available to play

Siakam (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Siakam is back after a three-game absence, which will likely result in Obi Toppin heading to the second unit and Kobe Brown should see a sizeable reduction in minutes. Siakam is averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.1 steals per game this season.