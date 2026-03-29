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Pascal Siakam News: Available to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 12:39pm

Siakam (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Miami, according to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star

Siakam carried a questionable tag, but head coach Rick Carlisle stated the 31-year-old will be available. He's appeared in five consecutive contests since returning from a six-game stint on the shelf, most recently finishing with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 114-113 loss to the Clippers.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
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