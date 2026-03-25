Pascal Siakam News: Cleared to face Lakers
Siakam (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Siakam was initially tabbed probable due to a sprained right knee, but he's officially been given the green light to play. Siakam is averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 232 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 232 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 214 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 214 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Top 6 Waiver Wire Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Run6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More