Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Cleared to face Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Siakam (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Siakam was initially tabbed probable due to a sprained right knee, but he's officially been given the green light to play. Siakam is averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this season.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
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