Pascal Siakam News: Cold shooting in close win

Siakam closed with 11 points (4-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds in Monday's 111-109 win over the Kings.

Siakam struggled from the field Monday, but his team still managed to pull out a victory. The 30-year-old shot below 40 percent for the second consecutive game and third time in his past five outings. Despite this mini-slump, Siakam has been incredibly impactful for the Pacers, making his third All-Star Game in 2025 and helping position the team for a high seed in the playoffs.