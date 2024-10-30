Pascal Siakam News: Double-double vs. Boston
Siakam registered 29 points (11-20 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 135-132 overtime win over the Celtics.
Siakam finished as the Pacers' second-leading scorer Wednesday behind Bennedict Mathurin (30), and the former was able to log his first double-double of the 2024-25 regular season. Siakam struggled from the charity stripe, but he made up for it from deep as he connected on six triples, which tied a career high. Through the first five games of the regular season, Siakam is averaging 20.6 points on 54.7 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists over 33.4 minutes per game.
