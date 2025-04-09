Fantasy Basketball
Pascal Siakam News: Double-doubles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Siakam chipped in 24 points (11-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-98 victory over the Wizards.

Siakam returned from a one-game absence following an elbow injury and delivered a solid showing while notching his first double-double since March 11. Siakam is averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a combined 1.6 steals-plus-blocks per game in 19 contests since the beginning of March.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
