Pascal Siakam News: Double-doubles in win

Siakam chipped in 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 135-118 win over the Heat.

This was Siakam's 10th double-double of the season, and the 133rd of his career. This was a solid bounce-back performance from Siakam, who was held to just 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting his last time out, and he also recorded his highest number of a assists he's had since Jan. 23.