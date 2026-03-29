Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 5:54pm

Siakam chipped in 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 135-118 win over the Heat.

This was Siakam's 10th double-double of the season, and the 133rd of his career. This was a solid bounce-back performance from Siakam, who was held to just 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting his last time out, and he also recorded his highest number of a assists he's had since Jan. 23.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago