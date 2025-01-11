Fantasy Basketball
Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Drops 25 against Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Siakam logged 25 points (12-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and 11 rebounds across 30 minutes during Friday's 108-96 win over the Warriors.

The veteran forward tied Tyrese Haliburton for the team lead in scoring while delivering his sixth double-double of the season. Five of them have come in the last 12 contests, a stretch in which Siakam is averaging 20.0 points, 9.2 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.0 threes while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.

