Pascal Siakam News: Drops 37 points in win
Siakam supplied 37 points (13-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 34 minutes in Monday's 128-126 win over the Magic.
Appearing in his second consecutive contest following a six-game absence due to a right knee sprain, Siakam erupted for 37 points and helped snap the Pacers' 16-game losing streak. The star forward has reached the 30-point threshold in three of his nine outings since the beginning of February. He also chipped in multiple steals and multiple blocks for the first time since Dec. 18. With Indiana holding a league-worst record of 16-56, he may continue to receive maintenance days on a regular basis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 212 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 212 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Top 6 Waiver Wire Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Run4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 185 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 185 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More