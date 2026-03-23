Pascal Siakam News: Drops 37 points in win

Siakam supplied 37 points (13-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 34 minutes in Monday's 128-126 win over the Magic.

Appearing in his second consecutive contest following a six-game absence due to a right knee sprain, Siakam erupted for 37 points and helped snap the Pacers' 16-game losing streak. The star forward has reached the 30-point threshold in three of his nine outings since the beginning of February. He also chipped in multiple steals and multiple blocks for the first time since Dec. 18. With Indiana holding a league-worst record of 16-56, he may continue to receive maintenance days on a regular basis.