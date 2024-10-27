Pascal Siakam News: Efficient in defeat

Siakam recorded 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and one block over 40 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 overtime loss to the 76ers.

The forward finished the game with an efficient 17 points, making him the second-highest scorer behind Tyrese Haliburton (22). Siakam has been extremely efficient to begin the regular season, though he has yet to eclipse 20 points thus far. The 30-year-old will serve as the club's No. 2 option behind Haliburton, and Siakam's ability to stuff the stat sheet will be crucial in fantasy formats.