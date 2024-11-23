Fantasy Basketball
Pascal Siakam News: Extends scoring run Friday

Published on November 23, 2024

Siakam provided 25 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to Milwaukee.

Siakam was one of the few standout performers for the Pacers in an NBA Cup contest where the team had to come from behind time and time again, only to come up short in the end. The veteran forward has been one of the most reliable scoring threats for Indiana and has reached the 20-point mark in his last four appearances, a span where he's averaging 23.5 points per game while shooting 57.4 percent from the floor.

