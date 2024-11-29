Pascal Siakam News: Falls just short of double-double

Siakam recorded 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 130-106 loss to the Pistons.

Siakam led the Pacers in scoring and was the only member of his squad to reach the 20-point threshold. He also found success on the glass, posting his best rebounding performance since Nov. 18 against the Raptors. Siakam is now averaging 22.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists over his last seven appearances.