Pascal Siakam News: Flirts with 30 points in return
Siakam amassed 29 points (11-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 135-131 win over Dallas.
Siakam returned Wednesday after missing Monday's contest for personal reasons, leading all Indiana players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three in a near 30-point showcase. Siakam has posted at least 29 points in seven contests, having scored north of 25 points in four straight outings.
