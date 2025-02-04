Pascal Siakam News: Fuels comeback win Monday

Siakam provided a game-high 22 points (8-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 112-111 victory over Utah.

Ten of Siakam's 22 points came in the fourth quarter as the Pacers erased a 12-point deficit with less than seven minutes left. The veteran forward has raised his game over the last month, scoring 20-plus points in nine of the last 11 games while averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 boards, 3.9 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals and shooting 58.0 percent from the floor.