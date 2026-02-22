Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Game-high 30 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Siakam (hamstring) recorded 30 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 loss to the Mavericks.

The All-Star forward made his first appearance of the second half of the season, putting at least 30 points for the 11th time in 2025-26. With a lost season for the Pacers slowly beginning to wind down, it's possible Siakam's availability will remain sporadic throughout the course of the stretch run. That said, he's locked in as Indiana's top scoring option, with Siakam averaging 24.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes per contest his last 11 games.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
