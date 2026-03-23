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Pascal Siakam News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Siakam (knee) will play Monday against Orlando.

Siakam carried a questionable tag throughout the day due to a right knee sprain, and the team has since cleared him to take the court Monday evening. He totaled 14 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes Saturday in his first action since March 8, and he'll presumably be in line for a similar workload against the Magic.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
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