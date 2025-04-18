Pascal Siakam News: Good to go Saturday

Siakam (elbow) is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against Milwaukee.

Siakam missed three of the final five games of the regular season while managing a right elbow injury, but he's been cleared to play Saturday. He finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 20.2 points on 51.9 percent shooting (including a career-best 38.9 percent from three on 5.2 3PA/G), 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals over 32.7 minutes per game.