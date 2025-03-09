Pascal Siakam News: Hits for 23 in Atlanta

Siakam chipped in 23 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-118 loss to the Hawks.

It's the fourth time in the last five games that Siakam has delivered at least 20 points. The veteran forward is averaging 26.4 points, 5.8 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.6 threes and 0.8 steals during that surge while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc, as the Pacers try to lock up a playoff spot -- they currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, just one game back of the Bucks for fourth.