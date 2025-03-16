Pascal Siakam News: Hits for 26 in loss

Siakam closed Saturday's 126-119 loss to the Bucks with 26 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 39 minutes.

The 30-year-old forward keeps rolling, scoring at least 25 points for the third straight game. Siakam has found another gear in March as the Pacers try to lock up a playoff spot, and he's averaging 23.4 points, 6.4 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.5 threes and 0.9 blocks on the month while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor.