Pascal Siakam News: Hits for team-high 23 in loss

Siakam notched 23 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Lakers.

It was the sixth time in the last seven games that Siakam has scored 20-plus points, and his 23 led the Pacers on the afternoon. The veteran forward has delivered at least 15 points in every game since the calendar flipped to 2025, averaging 22.5 points, 7.7 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.2 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last 17 contests.