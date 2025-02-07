Pascal Siakam News: Huge double-double in comeback win

Siakam recorded a game-high 33 points (13-19 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 victory over the Clippers.

The veteran forward took control of the game for the Pacers after the visitors staggered through a brutal first quarter that saw the Clippers build a 42-22 lead, in part because Myles Turner (concussion) left the court after only six minutes. The double-double was Siakam's eighth of the season, and it was the 10th time in the last 13 games that he's delivered at least 20 points -- a stretch in which he's averaging 23.7 points, 7.6 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 57.9 percent from the floor.