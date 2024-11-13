Pascal Siakam News: Leads from deep as top scorer

Siakam closed Wednesday's 94-90 loss to Orlando with 25 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes.

Siakam continued his trend of shooting well from deep in Wednesday's contest, leading all players in threes made while pacing Indiana in scoring in a losing effort. Siakam has connected on at least four threes in three outings this season, including in two of his last three contests. He has now tallied at least 25 points on four occasions this year.