Pascal Siakam News: Leads from deep in double-double

Siakam finished Thursday's 120-114 loss to the Thunder with 22 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes.

Siakam led the way for Indiana from deep Thursday, pacing all players in shots made from three while concluding as one of two Pacers with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Siakam has connected on five or more threes in three outings, posting his sixth double-double of the 2024-25 campaign.