Pascal Siakam News: Leads Indiana in victory

Siakam provided 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 victory over Milwaukee.

Siakam led the Pacers with a game-high 25 points, logging his 10th double-double on the season. Additionally, the star forward was efficient from beyond the arc after shooting 2-for-9 from downtown over his last two appearances. Siakam has been a consistent scorer for Indiana through 64 regular-season games, and he recorded his 36th outing with at least 20 points in the win.