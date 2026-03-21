Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Logs 29 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Siakam supplied 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 134-119 loss to San Antonio.

Siakam returned from a six-game absence, a somewhat unexpected turn of events. With Indiana striving for as many losses as possible, the chance of Siakam being shut down for the season seemed like a viable possibility. Despite getting back on the floor, it would be surprising to see him play every game down the stretch, making him a tough player to roster with any amount of confidence.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
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