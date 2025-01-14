Pascal Siakam News: Logs team highs in loss

Siakam ended Tuesday's 127-117 loss to Cleveland with 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Siakam led the Pacers in both points and rebounds in an extremely efficient outing, albeit in a losing effort. The 30-year-old posted 21 of his 23 points in the first half, during which he shot 9-for-11 from the field. However, Siakam was silent from the offensive end in the second half, as he posted two points while putting up only five shots. The ninth-year pro has scored at least 18 points in each of his last five outings, though he has yet to score 30-plus over 41 regular-season appearances.