Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Siakam has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to personal reasons.

Siakam will be sidelined for the front end of the Pacers' back-to-back set Thursday while attending to a personal matter, so it's possible he'll be available for Friday's rematch against Washington. Siakam's absence opens up more minutes for the likes of Micah Potter and Jarace Walker.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago