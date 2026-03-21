Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Officially cleared Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 4:24pm

Siakam (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Siakam will return from a six-game absence after missing time because of a sprained right knee. His return can't come at a better time, considering the Pacers won't have Ivica Zubac (rib) for the remainder of the campaign. Siakam may also have the luxury of facing a Spurs squad that may be without Victor Wembanyama (ankle).

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
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