Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Out Thursday and Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 8:32am

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that Siakam (personal), who has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, won't play in Friday's rematch with Washington, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Siakam is tending to a personal matter, and he won't be able to join the team for either of Indiana's contests in D.C. The All-Star forward's next chance to return to action will now come Sunday, when the Pacers host the Mavericks. While Siakam is out of the mix, Jarace Walker belongs in the streaming conversation in all fantasy leagues where he's still available.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam
