Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Posts 10 points at All-Star weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Siakam (hamstring) played 18 minutes Sunday at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles between Team World's losses to Team Stars and Team Stripes, finishing with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists.

After coming off the bench in a 37-35 overtime loss to Team Stars in Team World's first contest of the round-robin tournament, Siakam entered the starting five for the second matchup of the day while Luka Doncic was rested after Doncic had missed the Lakers' last four games before the break due to a hamstring strain. Siakam -- who had missed the Pacers' most recent game Wednesday versus the Nets due to a sore hamstring -- went a perfect 3-for-3 from the field during his start, but Team World was eliminated after falling 48-45 to Team Stripes. Though the hamstring isn't expected to be an issue for Siakam moving forward, he could still be in line for a rest day coming out of the All-Star break. The Pacers will open their second-half schedule with a Thursday/Friday back-to-back set in Washington.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
