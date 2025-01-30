Fantasy Basketball
Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Pours in season-high 37 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Siakam registered 37 points (15-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 victory over the Pistons.

The veteran forward led all scorers on the night, and the 37 points were a season high for Siakam. In fact, it was his first time producing 30 or more points since Apr. 23, 2024 against the Bucks. Siakam's numbers have taken a step forward in January, and through 12 games on the month he's averaging 22.4 points, 7.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.3 threes, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
