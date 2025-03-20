Pascal Siakam News: Quiet offensively in overtime win

Siakam finished with six points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Thursday's 105-99 overtime win over Brooklyn.

Siakam had an uncharacteristically quiet performance offensively in Thursday's contest, posting a season-low point total though he handed out a team-high assist total in the overtime battle. Siakam failed to reach double figures in scoring for just the second time this season, his other such performance occurring Dec. 8 when he posted a then season-low nine points.