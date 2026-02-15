Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Ready to go for All-Star weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 6:30am

Siakam (hamstring) will play for Team World on Sunday at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

Siakam sat out the Pacers' most recent game against the Nets on Wednesday -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to hamstring soreness. However, he'll be ready to make his fourth All-Star appearance Sunday and should be good to go for Indiana's first game following the break Thursday versus the Wizards.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
