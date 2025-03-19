Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Returning Wednesday vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 2:42pm

Siakam (personal) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Siakam missed Monday's win over the Timberwolves for personal reasons, but he will be back on the court for Wednesday's interconference clash. He has averaged 23.4 points on 54.7 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 blocks over 32.4 minutes per game since the beginning of March. Siakam's return will mean one of Obi Toppin or Jarace Walker retreats to a reserve role.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now