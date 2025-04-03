Pascal Siakam News: Scores 15 points on 15 shots

Siakam totaled 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-105 win over the Hornets.

Siakam's numbers have been trending in the wrong direction over the last few weeks. The veteran big man remains one of the Pacers' go-to options on offense, but his numbers have been subpar of late, and the last three games have been particularly worrisome -- he's averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 34.1 percent from the field in that span. There's a chance this is nothing but a cold stretch, however, as he's averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the floor since the All-Star break.