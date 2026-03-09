Pascal Siakam News: Scores 22 points in loss
Siakam had 22 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Siakam was one of the few bright spots for the Pacers in this 20-point loss, and the forward continues to carry the team offensively. This was his fifth consecutive outing with 20-plus points, a stretch in which he's averaging 27.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Siakam has been nursing a wrist injury, so he might be rested from time to time, but he's a strong fantasy asset to consider every time he's deemed active, especially considering the big role he has on the Pacers' offensive scheme.
