Pascal Siakam News: Scores 22 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Siakam had 22 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Siakam was one of the few bright spots for the Pacers in this 20-point loss, and the forward continues to carry the team offensively. This was his fifth consecutive outing with 20-plus points, a stretch in which he's averaging 27.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Siakam has been nursing a wrist injury, so he might be rested from time to time, but he's a strong fantasy asset to consider every time he's deemed active, especially considering the big role he has on the Pacers' offensive scheme.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
