Pascal Siakam News: Scores 29 in blowout loss

Siakam recorded 29 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-107 loss to the Clippers.

The Pacers looked overmatched in yet another loss this season, this time a 21-point blowout defeat to the Clippers, but Siakam posted an impressive scoring in his return from a three-game absence. Siakam has played just twice since the All-Star break and has scored at least 29 points both times. He's going to operate as the Pacers' go-to scoring weapon when healthy, but the lack of availability has been an issue of late. Siakam has missed five of the Pacers' seven games since the All-Star break. Thus, his availability should be monitored ahead of Friday's road matchup against the Lakers.