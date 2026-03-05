Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Scores 29 in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Siakam recorded 29 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-107 loss to the Clippers.

The Pacers looked overmatched in yet another loss this season, this time a 21-point blowout defeat to the Clippers, but Siakam posted an impressive scoring in his return from a three-game absence. Siakam has played just twice since the All-Star break and has scored at least 29 points both times. He's going to operate as the Pacers' go-to scoring weapon when healthy, but the lack of availability has been an issue of late. Siakam has missed five of the Pacers' seven games since the All-Star break. Thus, his availability should be monitored ahead of Friday's road matchup against the Lakers.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago