Pascal Siakam News: Surpasses 20 points as top scorer
Siakam amassed 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 victory over the Wizards.
Siakam once again provided a lift to Indiana on the offensive end, leading all players in scoring while ending second on the team in rebounds and assists. Siakam, who handed out his second-highest assist total this year, has tallied at least 15 points, five boards and five dimes in six outings this season.
