Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Team-high 26 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Siakam ended with 26 points (10-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 128-117 loss to the Lakers.

Since Feb. 10, Siakam has appeared in only four of Indiana's 10 games. However, the four-time All-Star has averaged 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes during those appearances. As long as he's available, Siakam should be the go-to offensive option, but given the Pacers' current standing in the playoff picture, it's unclear how many games their star forward will suit up for down the stretch.

