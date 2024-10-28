Pascal Siakam News: Team-high 26 points vs. Orlando

Siakam supplied 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the Magic.

Siakam was the Pacers' leading scorer Monday and he was the second-leading scorer for the game behind Paolo Banchero (50). It was Siakam's first game of the regular season where he scored 20-plus points, and through the first four games of the year he's averaging 18.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 32.3 minutes per game.