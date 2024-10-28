Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Team-high 26 points vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Siakam supplied 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the Magic.

Siakam was the Pacers' leading scorer Monday and he was the second-leading scorer for the game behind Paolo Banchero (50). It was Siakam's first game of the regular season where he scored 20-plus points, and through the first four games of the year he's averaging 18.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 32.3 minutes per game.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News