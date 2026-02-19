Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: To miss at least two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Siakam (personal), who has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, won't play in Friday's rematch with Washington, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Siakam is tending to a personal matter, and he won't be able to join the team for either of Indiana's next two meetings with the Wizards. The star forward's next chance to return now comes when the Pacers take on the Mavericks on Sunday. Jarace Walker belongs in the streaming conversation in all fantasy settings, while Micah Potter should also see enough playing time to work his way into the deep-league mix.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago