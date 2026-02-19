Pascal Siakam News: To miss at least two games
Siakam (personal), who has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, won't play in Friday's rematch with Washington, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Siakam is tending to a personal matter, and he won't be able to join the team for either of Indiana's next two meetings with the Wizards. The star forward's next chance to return now comes when the Pacers take on the Mavericks on Sunday. Jarace Walker belongs in the streaming conversation in all fantasy settings, while Micah Potter should also see enough playing time to work his way into the deep-league mix.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
-
General NBA Article
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate3 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 109 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More