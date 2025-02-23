Pascal Siakam News: Top rebounder in double-double

Siakam logged 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-111 win over the Clippers.

Siakam struggled shooting from the field Sunday, but still provided a boost on the boards with the lone double-digit rebound total of the game en route to a double-double performance. Siakam posted his second-highest rebound mark of the year, now recording a double-double on nine occurrences.